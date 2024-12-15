Noah Hanifin News: Contributes two assists

Hanifin notched two assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Hanifin ended a seven-game slump by assisting on consecutive goals from Victor Olofsson and Ivan Barbashev in a span of 26 seconds in the second period. The 27-year-old Hanifin has had a handful of bursts on offense, but he's often been more cold than hot when it comes to point production. He's at three goals, 11 assists, 56 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 30 appearances.