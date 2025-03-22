Noah Hanifin News: Delivers assist in win

Hanifin notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hanifin's strong Match continues -- he's up to nine points over 10 outings this month. This was his first single-point game since Feb. 24 versus the Kings -- he had five multi-point efforts and five scoreless contests over the previous 10 games. For the season, the 28-year-old blueliner is at 35 points, 126 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 69 appearances.