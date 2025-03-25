Noah Hanifin News: Dishes pair of helpers

Hanifin recorded two assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Hanifin's role ultimately didn't change much with the return of Shea Theodore (arm), but that was because Alex Pietrangelo (lower body) was out. The 28-year-old Hanifin set up Brett Howden's game-winning tally in the second period and Jack Eichel's power-play goal in the third. This gave Hanifin five helpers over his last four games. The defenseman is up to 37 points, 129 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 71 appearances. He's on pace to reach the 40-point mark for the third time in four years.