Noah Hanifin News: Dishes two assists

Hanifin logged two assists and five shots on goal in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Blackhawks.

One of Hanifin's helpers came on the power play. The defenseman continues to be streaky, though February's been fairly kind to him -- he put up five assists over seven outings for the month. The 28-year-old is up to 26 points, 109 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 34 hits and a minus-1 rating across 59 appearances. Hanifin could have the chance to sustain his momentum on offense while seeing more power-play time in the absence of Shea Theodore (arm).