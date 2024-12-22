Noah Hanifin News: Finds twine in win

Hanifin scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Kraken.

Hanifin has a goal and three helpers over his last four contests. He stretched the Golden Knights' lead to 5-1 when he scored on a pass from Mark Stone at 11:28 of the third period. Hanifin has picked up his offense in bursts this season -- his longest point streak is three games. He's at four goals, 12 helpers, 59 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 33 outings overall.