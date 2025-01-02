Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Noah Hanifin headshot

Noah Hanifin News: Keeps rolling with two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Hanifin notched two assists, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Hanifin has three goals and five helpers over his last nine outings. He's also gone plus-10 in that span without taking a negative rating in any of those games. The defenseman is up to 20 points (six goals, 14 assists), 68 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 38 contests this season. Hanifin's capable of putting up strong numbers, so he should be in most fantasy lineups while he's being productive.

Noah Hanifin
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now