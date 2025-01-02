Noah Hanifin News: Keeps rolling with two assists

Hanifin notched two assists, four blocked shots and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Hanifin has three goals and five helpers over his last nine outings. He's also gone plus-10 in that span without taking a negative rating in any of those games. The defenseman is up to 20 points (six goals, 14 assists), 68 shots on net, 64 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 38 contests this season. Hanifin's capable of putting up strong numbers, so he should be in most fantasy lineups while he's being productive.