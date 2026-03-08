Noah Hanifin News: Lights lamp in loss
Hanifin scored a goal on two shots and blocked four shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.
Hanifin has a goal and an assist over his last three games. He previously went 11 contests without a point and missed one game to recover from the travel coming home from the Olympics. The 29-year-old defenseman is up to three goals, 22 points, 108 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 53 appearances this season. He continues to fill a top-four role but isn't in the power-play mix, which will limit his offense.
