Noah Hanifin News: Logs assist Tuesday

Hanifin notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Hanifin has endured a rough start to the campaign. The 27-year-old has just two assists to go with 10 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, six hits and a minus-1 rating over seven contests. After Hanifin began his Vegas tenure with 17 points (eight on the power play) over 26 games between the end of the regular season and the playoffs, it's a little shocking he's been less productive to begin 2024-25. Shea Theodore (illness) and Alex Pietrangelo have handled the power-play duties for the most part, leaving Hanifin in a more defensive role.