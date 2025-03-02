Noah Hanifin News: One of each on power play in win

Hanifin scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Devils.

Both points came on the power play in the third period as Hanifin played a leading role in earning this win. The defenseman is warming up again with a goal and six helpers across his last six games. The 28-year-old is up to seven goals, 21 assists, five power-play points, 115 shots on net, 83 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 60 appearances. He continues to see a larger role with the man advantage in the absence of Shea Theodore (arm).