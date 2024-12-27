Noah Hanifin News: Opens scoring in win

Hanifin scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Hanifin has two goals over his last three games and five points with a plus-8 rating across his last six contests. The defenseman's tally opened the scoring at 6:58 of the first period. For the season, the 27-year-old has five goals, 17 points, 64 shots on net, 57 blocked shots, 22 hits and a plus-2 rating through 35 appearances in a steady top-four role.