Noah Hanifin News: Plucks apple in loss
Hanifin logged an assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.
Hanifin snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. He's been held to just two assists over 12 contests since the start of the second round, though Hanifin continues to offer quality play in a shutdown role. He has a total of seven assists, 23 shots on net, 17 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 18 playoff outings.
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