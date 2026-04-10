Noah Hanifin News: Pockets assist

Hanifin notched an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Hanifin has three helpers over his last five games. He's gone 15 contests without a goal, adding just four assists with 23 shots on net and 20 blocked shots in that span. The 29-year-old defenseman is at 25 points, 131 shots on net, 112 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 68 appearances. Hanifin is overshadowed on offense by Shea Theodore and Rasmus Andersson, but he still gets plenty of ice time in a top-four role as a defensive stalwart.