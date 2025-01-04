Noah Hanifin News: Provides helper in win

Hanifin logged an assist, two shots on goal, six blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Hanifin has picked up four points over his last three outings. His helper Saturday was on a Jack Eichel tally in the third period. Hanifin's been at his best over the last three weeks -- he's gone no more than one game without a point since Dec. 14. Overall, the blueliner has six goals, 15 assists, 70 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 39 appearances.