Noah Hanifin News: Resting Tuesday

Hanifin (rest) will not be in the lineup Tuesday against the Flames, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Hanifin is one of a few key players the Golden Knights are choosing to rest against the Flames, who are fighting for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Tuesday is the first half of a back-to-back set for Vegas, so it's possible Hanifin gets back in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Canucks.