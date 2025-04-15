Fantasy Hockey
Noah Hanifin headshot

Noah Hanifin News: Resting Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Hanifin (rest) will not be in the lineup Tuesday against the Flames, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Hanifin is one of a few key players the Golden Knights are choosing to rest against the Flames, who are fighting for a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Tuesday is the first half of a back-to-back set for Vegas, so it's possible Hanifin gets back in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Canucks.

Noah Hanifin
Vegas Golden Knights
