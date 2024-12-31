Fantasy Hockey
Noah Hanifin headshot

Noah Hanifin News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 31, 2024 at 5:04pm

Hanifin scored a goal on two shots, blocked one shot and had one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.

The Golden Knights got a pair of goals from defensemen in the first period. Zach Whitecloud opened the scoring with an early marker followed by Hanifan, who gathered a loose puck and beat a screened Sam Montembeault stick side late in the period. The tally was Hanifin's sixth of the season and third in the last five outings.

Noah Hanifin
Vegas Golden Knights
