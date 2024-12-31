Noah Hanifin News: Scores in loss
Hanifin scored a goal on two shots, blocked one shot and had one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.
The Golden Knights got a pair of goals from defensemen in the first period. Zach Whitecloud opened the scoring with an early marker followed by Hanifan, who gathered a loose puck and beat a screened Sam Montembeault stick side late in the period. The tally was Hanifin's sixth of the season and third in the last five outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now