Noah Hanifin News: Scores in loss

Hanifin scored a goal on two shots, blocked one shot and had one hit in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Montreal.

The Golden Knights got a pair of goals from defensemen in the first period. Zach Whitecloud opened the scoring with an early marker followed by Hanifan, who gathered a loose puck and beat a screened Sam Montembeault stick side late in the period. The tally was Hanifin's sixth of the season and third in the last five outings.