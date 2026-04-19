Noah Hanifin headshot

Noah Hanifin News: Supplies pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Hanifin logged two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth in Game 1.

Hanifin has picked up the pace with seven helpers over his last nine contests, though he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games. The defenseman had a down year with 28 points, 135 shots on net and 116 blocked shots over 71 regular-season appearances, missing the 30-point mark for the first time since the shortened 2020-21 campaign. Hanifin is skating in his sixth playoff run, and he's earned 18 points over 45 outings across his previous five trips to the postseason.

Noah Hanifin
Vegas Golden Knights
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