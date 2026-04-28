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Noah Hanifin News: Two helpers in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Hanifin logged two assists and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth in Game 4.

Hanifin has a pair of two-assist performances in this postseason. He's added six shots on net, five blocked shots, four hits and a plus-1 rating. The 29-year-old defenseman's top-four role is secure, so he should be able to chip in fairly steady offense as long as the Golden Knights' scoring doesn't disappear.

Noah Hanifin
Vegas Golden Knights
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