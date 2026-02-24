Noah Hanifin News: Won't play Wednesday
Hanifin will not be in the lineup against the Kings on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Hanifin was placed on the non-roster list while making his way back from the Winter Olympics. The blueliner is currently mired in a 28-game goal drought in addition to an eight-game pointless streak in the lead-up to the break. With the defenseman unavailable, the Knights recalled Dylan Coghlan from the minors.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Hanifin See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions17 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week25 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2530 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week32 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 2233 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Hanifin See More