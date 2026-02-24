Noah Hanifin headshot

Noah Hanifin News: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Hanifin will not be in the lineup against the Kings on Wednesday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Hanifin was placed on the non-roster list while making his way back from the Winter Olympics. The blueliner is currently mired in a 28-game goal drought in addition to an eight-game pointless streak in the lead-up to the break. With the defenseman unavailable, the Knights recalled Dylan Coghlan from the minors.

Noah Hanifin
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Hanifin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Hanifin See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
17 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
30 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
32 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 22
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 22
Author Image
Greg Vara
33 days ago