Noah Juulsen headshot

Noah Juulsen Injury: Headed for surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Juulsen (lower body) will undergo sports hernia surgery, ending his 2024-25 campaign, per Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK on Thursday.

Juulsen should be ready for the 2025-26 campaign given an expected 6-12 week recovery timeline for sports hernia surgery. Unfortunately for the 27-year-old defenseman, his season will end having failed to register a point in 35 games, though he did dish out 101 hits along the way.

Noah Juulsen
Vancouver Canucks
