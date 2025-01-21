Noah Juulsen Injury: Not expected to play

Juulsen (undisclosed) isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup against Buffalo, according to Ben Kuzma of Postmedia.

Juulsen is day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. It remains unclear when he will be available to return. He hasn't earned a point in 32 appearances this season while collecting 25 shots on goal, 57 blocked shots and 89 hits. Mark Friedman will replace Tyler Myers (suspension) in Tuesday's lineup.