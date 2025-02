Juulsen (undisclosed) won't travel for the start of the Canucks' road trip, which begins Saturday in Vegas, Jeff Paterson of CanucksArmy.com reports.

Juulsen's absence will allow Elias Pettersson to push Carson Soucy for playing time during the trip. It's unclear how long Juulsen will be out, but he is not a player that has much of an impact in fantasy.