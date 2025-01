Juulsen (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup Thursday versus Los Angeles, according to Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.

Juulsen has no points, 21 PIM, 89 hits and 57 blocks in 32 outings with Vancouver this campaign. Vincent Desharnais is set to draw into the lineup because of Juulsen's absence. Desharnais is projected to serve on the third pairing alongside Carson Soucy.