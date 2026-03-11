Noah Juulsen News: Gaining playing time

Juulsen was in the lineup for a fourth straight game in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals, logging two hits and two blocked shots.

Juulsen has mostly been a part-time player this season, but he currently has an advantage over Emil Andrae for a third-pairing job. With nine points in 47 outings, this has been Juulsen's best season on offense in the NHL. He's added 25 shots on net, 15 PIM, a plus-2 rating, 96 hits and 40 blocked shots.