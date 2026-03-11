Noah Juulsen headshot

Noah Juulsen News: Gaining playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Juulsen was in the lineup for a fourth straight game in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals, logging two hits and two blocked shots.

Juulsen has mostly been a part-time player this season, but he currently has an advantage over Emil Andrae for a third-pairing job. With nine points in 47 outings, this has been Juulsen's best season on offense in the NHL. He's added 25 shots on net, 15 PIM, a plus-2 rating, 96 hits and 40 blocked shots.

Noah Juulsen
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Juulsen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Juulsen See More
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
160 days ago
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
163 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of Scenery
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of Scenery
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
February 3, 2025
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
NHL
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific Division
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
September 30, 2024
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 21
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 21
Author Image
Michael Finewax
December 21, 2023