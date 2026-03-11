Noah Juulsen News: Gaining playing time
Juulsen was in the lineup for a fourth straight game in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Capitals, logging two hits and two blocked shots.
Juulsen has mostly been a part-time player this season, but he currently has an advantage over Emil Andrae for a third-pairing job. With nine points in 47 outings, this has been Juulsen's best season on offense in the NHL. He's added 25 shots on net, 15 PIM, a plus-2 rating, 96 hits and 40 blocked shots.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Juulsen See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights160 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights163 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Change Of SceneryFebruary 3, 2025
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
Yahoo DFS Hockey
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 21December 21, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Juulsen See More