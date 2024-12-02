Noah Juulsen News: Gets physical in overtime win

Juulsen had five hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Juulsen still doesn't have a point over 12 outings this season, but he's played a heavy game. The defenseman has 32 hits and 16 blocks to go with 11 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. Juulsen and Vincent Desharnais had been competing for one spot in the lineup, but the week-to-week absence of Filip Hronek (upper body) temporarily creates room for both of them.