Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Noah Juulsen headshot

Noah Juulsen News: Gets physical in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Juulsen had five hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Juulsen still doesn't have a point over 12 outings this season, but he's played a heavy game. The defenseman has 32 hits and 16 blocks to go with 11 shots on net and a minus-7 rating. Juulsen and Vincent Desharnais had been competing for one spot in the lineup, but the week-to-week absence of Filip Hronek (upper body) temporarily creates room for both of them.

Noah Juulsen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now