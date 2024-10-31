Fantasy Hockey
Noah Juulsen News: Hit leader in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Juulsen racked up seven hits in Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Devils.

Juulsen played for just the third time in nine contests this season. The 27-year-old has eight hits, seven shots on net, one blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while seeing time on the third pairing. Vincent Desharnais appears to be the Canucks' preferred option for the last defense spot in the lineup, so Juulsen may continue to be a frequent healthy scratch, though he adds some grit when he plays.

