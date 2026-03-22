Noah Juulsen News: Pockets helper in win
Juulsen notched an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.
Juulsen remains in a part-time role, but he was able to snap a 10-game point drought with this helper. He had been scratched six times in that span, though the Flyers have been forced into dressing seven defensemen lately due to injuries up front. Juulsen has a career-best 10 points through 49 outings this season, and he's added 26 shots on net, 101 hits, 43 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a plus-3 rating from a third-pairing role.
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