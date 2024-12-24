Noah Juulsen News: Still searching for first point

Juulsen has yet to record a point over 23 appearances this season.

Juulsen's role has stabilized since Filip Hronek (lower body) went on long-term injured reserve. Still, the 27-year-old Juulsen has offered only physicality, racking up 61 hits and 37 blocked shots while adding 13 PIM, 16 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in a bottom-four role. With no offense to speak of, Juulsen is not a player that will make a significant fantasy impact.