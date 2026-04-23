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Noah Juulsen News: Two-point effort in Game 3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Juulsen pocketed two assists Wednesday during the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Both helpers came in the second period on tallies by Rasmus Ristolainen and Nick Seeler, as the Flyers took the lead for good. Juulsen didn't produce a multi-point performance during the entire regular season, piecing together a career-high 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 52 contests, and he's unlikely to suddenly become an offensive threat in the playoffs.

Noah Juulsen
Philadelphia Flyers
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