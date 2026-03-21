Noah Laba Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Laba (lower body) is week-to-week, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic on Saturday.

Laba missed Thursday's 6-3 loss to Columbus after sustaining the injury in Wednesday's 6-3 defeat against New Jersey. He has collected nine goals, 21 points, 61 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 98 hits in 65 games this season. It's unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup.