Noah Laba Injury: Game-time call for Sunday
Laba (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's clash with Florida, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports.
Laba was injured March 18, and it was deemed at that time that he would be week-to-week. His recovery has been quicker than anticipated, and he could return as early as Sunday. Laba has nine goals, 12 assists, 98 hits, 42 blocked shots and five power-play points over 65 games in his rookie season.
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