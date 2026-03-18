Noah Laba headshot

Noah Laba Injury: Sustains lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Laba (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Laba was apparently injured in the second period. The 22-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now, though the Rangers play in Columbus on Thursday. If Laba can't play in that game, Juuso Parssinen or Jonny Brodzinski will enter the lineup.

Noah Laba
New York Rangers
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