Noah Laba Injury: Sustains lower-body injury
Laba (lower body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Devils, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Laba was apparently injured in the second period. The 22-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now, though the Rangers play in Columbus on Thursday. If Laba can't play in that game, Juuso Parssinen or Jonny Brodzinski will enter the lineup.
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