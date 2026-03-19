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Noah Laba Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Laba (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Columbus, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Laba suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Devils, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. Jonny Brodzinski and Juuso Parssinen are candidates to enter the lineup Thursday, while Laba's next opportunity to suit up will be Sunday against the Jets.

Noah Laba
New York Rangers
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