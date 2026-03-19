Noah Laba Injury: Won't play Thursday
Laba (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Columbus, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.
Laba suffered a lower-body injury during Wednesday's game against the Devils, and he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. Jonny Brodzinski and Juuso Parssinen are candidates to enter the lineup Thursday, while Laba's next opportunity to suit up will be Sunday against the Jets.
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