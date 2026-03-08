Noah Laba News: Adds assist in loss
Laba logged an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.
Laba ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. He hasn't scored in his last 13 outings, but he remains firmly in the lineup as the Rangers' third-line center. For the season, the 22-year-old rookie has six goals, 17 points, 56 shots on net, 85 hits and 37 blocked shots over 59 contests.
