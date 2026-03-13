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Noah Laba News: Buries goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Laba scored a goal and added four hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Jets.

Laba has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. He's found extra success since the Rangers put him with Tye Kartye on the third line, as the duo has clicked well to give the Rangers some depth scoring. Laba is up to eight goals, 20 points, 58 shots on net, 93 hits and 39 blocked shots over 62 appearances as a rookie.

Noah Laba
New York Rangers
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