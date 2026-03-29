Noah Laba headshot

Noah Laba News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Laba (lower body) will return to the lineup against Florida on Sunday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Following a five-game absence, Laba will occupy a fourth-line role against the Panthers on Sunday. He has produced nine goals, 21 points, 61 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 98 hits across 65 appearances this season.

Noah Laba
New York Rangers
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