Noah Laba News: Good to go Sunday
Laba (lower body) will return to the lineup against Florida on Sunday, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.
Following a five-game absence, Laba will occupy a fourth-line role against the Panthers on Sunday. He has produced nine goals, 21 points, 61 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and 98 hits across 65 appearances this season.
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