Noah Laba News: Pens two-year deal

Laba signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Laba will make the jump to the professional ranks after completing his junior year at Colorado College. In 29 appearances for the Tigers, the 21-year-old center generated 10 goals and 16 helpers, failing to repeat his 2023-24 production of 20 goals and 17 assists. Laba should be expected to spend the next year or two further developing his game in the minors with AHL Hartford before getting a crack at the NHL roster.