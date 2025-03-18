Fantasy Hockey
Noah Laba headshot

Noah Laba News: Pens two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Laba signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Rangers on Tuesday.

Laba will make the jump to the professional ranks after completing his junior year at Colorado College. In 29 appearances for the Tigers, the 21-year-old center generated 10 goals and 16 helpers, failing to repeat his 2023-24 production of 20 goals and 17 assists. Laba should be expected to spend the next year or two further developing his game in the minors with AHL Hartford before getting a crack at the NHL roster.

Noah Laba
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
