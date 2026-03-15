Noah Laba News: Stays hot with power-play goal
Laba scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Wild.
Laba typically doesn't get much power-play time, but he was able to cash in while on the ice near the end of a Minnesota penalty. The 22-year-old's game has taken off lately with three goals and two assists over his last five outings. For the season, the rookie center has nine goals, 21 points (five on the power play), 60 shots on net, 94 hits, 40 blocked shots and 22 PIM over 63 appearances in a middle-six role.
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