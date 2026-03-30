Noah Laba headshot

Noah Laba News: Supplies helper in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Laba notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Laba returned from a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury. He had five points over seven contests prior to the injury, but he was on the fourth line Sunday as the Rangers had both J.T. Miller and Mika Zibanejad at center. If Laba remains on the fourth line, his potential will be reduced. He's earned nine goals, 13 helpers, 65 shots on net, 99 hits, 42 blocked shots and 22 PIM over 66 appearances as a rookie this year.

Noah Laba
New York Rangers
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