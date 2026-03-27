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Noah Ostlund Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Ostlund (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against the Red Wings, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Although head coach Lindy Ruff labeled Ostlund as day-to-day, the 22-year-old participated in Friday's optional morning skate and is considered a possibility to suit up against Detroit after missing Thursday's practice due to an upper-body injury. If Ostlund is unavailable for Friday's game, Tyson Kozak, Josh Dunne and Tanner Pearson are candidates to suit up.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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