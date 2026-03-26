Noah Ostlund headshot

Noah Ostlund Injury: Dealing with upper-body issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 12:04pm

Ostlund missed practice Thursday after suffering an upper-body injury, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Ostlund has found the back of the net just once in his last 18 outings, recording 17 shots while adding seven helpers. If the 22-year-old center can't suit up against the Red Wings on Friday, it could mean more ice time for Zach Benson, as well as seeing Alex Tuch reclaim a power-play role.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Ostlund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Ostlund See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
17 days ago
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
NHL
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
22 days ago
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
NHL
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 150
Author Image
Jon Litterine
31 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
60 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
89 days ago