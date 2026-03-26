Noah Ostlund Injury: Dealing with upper-body problem
Ostlund missed practice Thursday after suffering an upper-body injury, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Ostlund has found the back of the net just once in his last 18 outings, recording 17 shots while adding seven helpers. If the 22-year-old center can't suit up against the Red Wings on Friday, it could mean more ice time for Zach Benson, as well as seeing Alex Tuch retaking a power-play role.
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