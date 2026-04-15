Noah Ostlund headshot

Noah Ostlund Injury: Expected to miss start of playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Ostlund (upper body) isn't expected to be ready for Game 1 of Buffalo's first-round series against Boston, per Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 on Wednesday.

Ostlund is getting close, so he might still be ready to return early in the first-round series. The 22-year-old will finish the regular season with 11 goals and 27 points in 60 appearances in 2025-26. Ostlund is likely to serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's available.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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