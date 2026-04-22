Noah Ostlund headshot

Noah Ostlund Injury: Might be available for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Ostlund (upper body) might be able to play in Game 3 against Boston on Thursday, per Jourdon LaBarber of the Sabres' official site.

Ostlund had 11 goals and 27 points in 60 regular-season appearances with Buffalo in 2025-26. He missed the Sabres' final 10 regular-season games and their first two playoff outings due to the injury. Jordan Greenway might be a healthy scratch if Ostlund is available Thursday.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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