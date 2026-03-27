Noah Ostlund Injury: Not available Friday
Ostlund (upper body) won't play versus the Red Wings on Friday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Ostlund didn't take the ice for pregame warmups after missing practice Thursday. He was in attendance for the morning skate Friday, but he'll miss at least one game to recover from the injury. It's unclear if he'll return Saturday versus the Kraken.
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