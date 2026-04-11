Noah Ostlund Injury: Not expected back in regular season
Ostlund (upper body) likely won't play before the end of the regular season, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com on Saturday.
Ostlund has already sat out the last eight games. However, head coach Lindy Ruff is hopeful that the 22-year-old forward will be an option in the playoffs. Ostlund has 11 goals, 27 points, 60 shots on net and 30 blocked shots in 60 appearances this season.
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