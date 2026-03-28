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Noah Ostlund Injury: Not expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Ostlund (upper body) isn't expected to play against Seattle on Saturday, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Ostlund still needs additional time to recover from an injury he sustained in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Boston. He will miss his second straight game, and it's unclear when he will be ready to return to the lineup. Ostlund has 11 goals, 27 points, 60 shots on net and 30 blocked shots in 60 NHL appearances this season.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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