Noah Ostlund Injury: Out again Saturday
Ostlund (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Ostlund will miss his fifth straight game. The Sabres clinched a playoff spot earlier Saturday, so they won't have any need to rush Ostlund back at this point. The 22-year-old's next chance to play is Monday versus the Lightning, but the Sabres haven't provided a clear timeline for his return.
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