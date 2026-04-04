Noah Ostlund Injury: Out again Saturday

Ostlund (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ostlund will miss his fifth straight game. The Sabres clinched a playoff spot earlier Saturday, so they won't have any need to rush Ostlund back at this point. The 22-year-old's next chance to play is Monday versus the Lightning, but the Sabres haven't provided a clear timeline for his return.