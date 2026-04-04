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Noah Ostlund Injury: Out again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Ostlund (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ostlund will miss his fifth straight game. The Sabres clinched a playoff spot earlier Saturday, so they won't have any need to rush Ostlund back at this point. The 22-year-old's next chance to play is Monday versus the Lightning, but the Sabres haven't provided a clear timeline for his return.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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