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Noah Ostlund Injury: Poised to miss Round 2 of playoffs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Ostlund (lower body) isn't expected to be available to play in the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, according to Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News on Sunday.

Ostlund sustained the injury in the first period of Game 5 against Boston on Tuesday. He had one goal, one assist, four shots on net and one blocked shot in three appearances during Buffalo's first-round series win over the Bruins. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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