Noah Ostlund headshot

Noah Ostlund Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Ostlund (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Rangers, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Ostlund will miss his seventh straight game Wednesday. The 22-year-old's status for Thursday versus the Blue Jackets has yet to be determined. Given the Sabres have already secured a playoff spot, they likely won't be interested in rushing Ostlund back into the lineup. He was a regular in the lineup prior to his injury, but he may not get steady playing time once healthy.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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