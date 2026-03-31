Noah Ostlund headshot

Noah Ostlund Injury: Slated to remain sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Ostlund (upper body) is not expected be available for Tuesday's home matchup versus the Islanders, according to Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site.

Ostlund is poised to miss his third consecutive game Tuesday. His next chance to suit up will be in Ottawa on Thursday, but he could be a healthy scratch once he moves past his upper-body injury.

Noah Ostlund
Buffalo Sabres
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