Noah Ostlund Injury: Slated to remain sidelined
Ostlund (upper body) is not expected be available for Tuesday's home matchup versus the Islanders, according to Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site.
Ostlund is poised to miss his third consecutive game Tuesday. His next chance to suit up will be in Ottawa on Thursday, but he could be a healthy scratch once he moves past his upper-body injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Ostlund See More
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown22 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Risers and Fallers for the Week27 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15036 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Big Trades65 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 2794 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Ostlund See More